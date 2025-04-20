Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 356.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $954.87 and its 200-day moving average is $893.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

