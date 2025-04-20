Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 21,413 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $954.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.08.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.38.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

