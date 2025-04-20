Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.38.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $954.87 and a 200 day moving average of $893.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

