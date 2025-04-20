Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 88,500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $37,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

