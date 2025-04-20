MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,109 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.