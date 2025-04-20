Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,211.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.8 %
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $994.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $975.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $706.17 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
