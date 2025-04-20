Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $109.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,665 shares of company stock worth $5,288,079 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

