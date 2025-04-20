ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $130.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

