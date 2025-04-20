Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $563.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $645.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.