BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117,335 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $310.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day moving average of $299.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

