BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.83 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $411.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $548.88.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.