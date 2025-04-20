Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Metro One Telecommunications Stock Up 9.1 %

WOWI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Metro One Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

