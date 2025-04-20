Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 599,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Trading Up 2.3 %

About Volkswagen

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.