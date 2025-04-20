Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 599,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Volkswagen
Volkswagen Trading Up 2.3 %
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- About the Markup Calculator
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is a Special Dividend?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.