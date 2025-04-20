PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
