PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

