Thematics Asset Management Sells 81,500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $208.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.50.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.79.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

