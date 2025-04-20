Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

