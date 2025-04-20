BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0442 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 64.9% increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.63.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAESY opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.