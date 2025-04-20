Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.54 and its 200 day moving average is $501.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.