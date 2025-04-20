44,222 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,979,000. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,022,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Get Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.