44,222 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,979,000. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,022,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 0.6 %
Visa stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.