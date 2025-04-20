Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

