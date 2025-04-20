Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 16,057 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 14.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $829.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

