Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $585.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

