Best Real Estate Stocks To Research – April 17th

Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, and D.R. Horton are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, manage, or develop income-producing properties, such as office buildings, apartments, or shopping centers. They allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly buying physical property, often offering potential income through dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 28,057,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,183,669. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. 10,802,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,264,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 85,650,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,261,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.54. 10,633,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,585,245. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $121.51. 3,876,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,325. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Further Reading