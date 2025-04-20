Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

