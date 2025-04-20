89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
89bio Stock Up 2.9 %
89bio stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at 89bio
In related news, Director Charles Mcwherter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,250. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in 89bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in 89bio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
