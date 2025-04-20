ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in March

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
