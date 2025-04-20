CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $23,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,558,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,460,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,460,000 after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

