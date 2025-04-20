Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 604.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
