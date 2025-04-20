Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 604.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

