Norinchukin Bank The Buys 475 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

REGN opened at $563.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.99 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

