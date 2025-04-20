IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.