Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

MRCC opened at $7.18 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

