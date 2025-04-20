Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New $247,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.