Natixis Sells 80,686 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,686 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

