BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,916 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

