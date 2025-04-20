Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

