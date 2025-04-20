Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,820,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,486 shares of company stock worth $10,561,895. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

