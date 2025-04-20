Capital International Inc. CA Buys 5,279 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

