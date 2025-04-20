Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.6% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $151.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $787.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.