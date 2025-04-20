145,516 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.