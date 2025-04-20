Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $108,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,918,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 393,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,339,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 673,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $394,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $501.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $608.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.22, for a total transaction of $489,253.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,741.18. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,901 shares of company stock worth $260,806,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.10.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

