ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.4823 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,922,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

