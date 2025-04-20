Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,150,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $383,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

