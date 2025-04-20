Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 484,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 336,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13,947.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 446,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

