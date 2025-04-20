First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 663.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $227,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $6,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

