Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.50 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

