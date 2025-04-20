PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 98.6% increase from PostNL’s previous dividend of $0.02.
PostNL Stock Performance
Shares of PSTNY opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. PostNL has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.25.
About PostNL
