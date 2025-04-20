PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 98.6% increase from PostNL’s previous dividend of $0.02.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of PSTNY opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. PostNL has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.25.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

