Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,393 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,356,357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $572,730,000. Amundi acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $528,792,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $343,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $875.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $930.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $748.02 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

