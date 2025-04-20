Mirova Sells 5,296 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,173,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,660.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

