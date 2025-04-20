26,459 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 401,016 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.13 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

