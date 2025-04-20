Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Cancom Price Performance

CCCMF opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Cancom has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

